2047 W 96th Street

2047 West 96th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2047 West 96th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Call REMCO (562) 494-3805 ext. 206 for your viewing appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 W 96th Street have any available units?
2047 W 96th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2047 W 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2047 W 96th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 W 96th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2047 W 96th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2047 W 96th Street offer parking?
No, 2047 W 96th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2047 W 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2047 W 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 W 96th Street have a pool?
No, 2047 W 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2047 W 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 2047 W 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 W 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2047 W 96th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2047 W 96th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2047 W 96th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

