Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM

20451 Via Medici

20451 via Medici · No Longer Available
Location

20451 via Medici, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
listing courtesy of
Viceroy Realty

Mohamed Hassan
818.741.6969

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20451 Via Medici have any available units?
20451 Via Medici doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 20451 Via Medici currently offering any rent specials?
20451 Via Medici is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20451 Via Medici pet-friendly?
No, 20451 Via Medici is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20451 Via Medici offer parking?
Yes, 20451 Via Medici offers parking.
Does 20451 Via Medici have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20451 Via Medici does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20451 Via Medici have a pool?
No, 20451 Via Medici does not have a pool.
Does 20451 Via Medici have accessible units?
No, 20451 Via Medici does not have accessible units.
Does 20451 Via Medici have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20451 Via Medici has units with dishwashers.
Does 20451 Via Medici have units with air conditioning?
No, 20451 Via Medici does not have units with air conditioning.
