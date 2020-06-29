2045 Vineburn Ave.

Amenities
Upgraded Pool Home - Beautiful upgraded home in Los Angeles/El Sereno area. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has been fully remodeled and upgraded. Lovely fireplace in the living room. Hard wood flooring in livingroom and kitchen. Carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. The backyard features a re-done pool. It has a detached garage. Rent includes gardener, pool service and trash.
*****Existing Tenant occupying back pool house(Single Person)*****
Schools Nearby:
Multnomah Street Elementary School
El Sereno Middle School
Woodrow Wilson Senior High School
Call to schedule a showing: 714-694-5987
Apply Online: www.apmlease.com
