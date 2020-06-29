All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

2045 Vineburn Ave.

2045 Vineburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2045 Vineburn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded Pool Home - Beautiful upgraded home in Los Angeles/El Sereno area. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has been fully remodeled and upgraded. Lovely fireplace in the living room. Hard wood flooring in livingroom and kitchen. Carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. The backyard features a re-done pool. It has a detached garage. Rent includes gardener, pool service and trash.

*****Existing Tenant occupying back pool house(Single Person)*****

Schools Nearby:

Multnomah Street Elementary School
El Sereno Middle School
Woodrow Wilson Senior High School

Call to schedule a showing: 714-694-5987

Apply Online: www.apmlease.com

(RLNE5545609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Vineburn Ave. have any available units?
2045 Vineburn Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2045 Vineburn Ave. have?
Some of 2045 Vineburn Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 Vineburn Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Vineburn Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Vineburn Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2045 Vineburn Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2045 Vineburn Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Vineburn Ave. offers parking.
Does 2045 Vineburn Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Vineburn Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Vineburn Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 2045 Vineburn Ave. has a pool.
Does 2045 Vineburn Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2045 Vineburn Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Vineburn Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 Vineburn Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

