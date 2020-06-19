2045 Rodney Drive

Amenities
BEST LOCATION IN LOS FELIZ--WALK TO EVERYTHING!
- Upstairs Unit
- Vinyl plank flooring in the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms
- Tile flooring in bathrooms
- Stainless Steel Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, & Fridge
- Quartz countertop in the kitchen
- Recessed Lighting in Living Room and Kitchen
- Large Living Room
- Mirrored closet doors in both bedrooms
- Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
- Central A/C & Heating
- New vanity & sink in bathrooms
- Re-glazed bathtubs & walls
- 2 gated carport parking spaces included
- Shared complex laundry room onsite
- Quiet, tree-lined street
- Secured access building
- Owner pays: water, sewer & trash
- Pets may be considered with extra deposit
- No Section 8
- Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.