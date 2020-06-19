2045 Rodney Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEST LOCATION IN LOS FELIZ--WALK TO EVERYTHING!



- Upstairs Unit

- Vinyl plank flooring in the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms

- Tile flooring in bathrooms

- Stainless Steel Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, & Fridge

- Quartz countertop in the kitchen

- Recessed Lighting in Living Room and Kitchen

- Large Living Room

- Mirrored closet doors in both bedrooms

- Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

- Central A/C & Heating

- New vanity & sink in bathrooms

- Re-glazed bathtubs & walls

- 2 gated carport parking spaces included

- Shared complex laundry room onsite

- Quiet, tree-lined street

- Secured access building

- Owner pays: water, sewer & trash

- Pets may be considered with extra deposit



- No Section 8



- Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.