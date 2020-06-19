All apartments in Los Angeles
2045 Rodney Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 12:27 AM

2045 Rodney Drive

2045 N Rodney Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2045 N Rodney Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEST LOCATION IN LOS FELIZ--WALK TO EVERYTHING!

- Upstairs Unit
- Vinyl plank flooring in the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms
- Tile flooring in bathrooms
- Stainless Steel Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, & Fridge
- Quartz countertop in the kitchen
- Recessed Lighting in Living Room and Kitchen
- Large Living Room
- Mirrored closet doors in both bedrooms
- Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
- Central A/C & Heating
- New vanity & sink in bathrooms
- Re-glazed bathtubs & walls
- 2 gated carport parking spaces included
- Shared complex laundry room onsite
- Quiet, tree-lined street
- Secured access building
- Owner pays: water, sewer & trash
- Pets may be considered with extra deposit

- No Section 8

- Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Rodney Drive have any available units?
2045 Rodney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2045 Rodney Drive have?
Some of 2045 Rodney Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 Rodney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Rodney Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Rodney Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2045 Rodney Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2045 Rodney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Rodney Drive does offer parking.
Does 2045 Rodney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Rodney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Rodney Drive have a pool?
No, 2045 Rodney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Rodney Drive have accessible units?
No, 2045 Rodney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Rodney Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 Rodney Drive has units with dishwashers.
