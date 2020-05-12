All apartments in Los Angeles
20435 Paseo Castelon
20435 Paseo Castelon

20435 Paseo Catelon · No Longer Available
Location

20435 Paseo Catelon, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Call or Text Joyce Park 818-266-3229.
We are also considering renting out one room with a private bath and priveledges to use Kitchen, Laundry room, attached garage for $1400 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20435 Paseo Castelon have any available units?
20435 Paseo Castelon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 20435 Paseo Castelon currently offering any rent specials?
20435 Paseo Castelon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20435 Paseo Castelon pet-friendly?
No, 20435 Paseo Castelon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20435 Paseo Castelon offer parking?
Yes, 20435 Paseo Castelon offers parking.
Does 20435 Paseo Castelon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20435 Paseo Castelon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20435 Paseo Castelon have a pool?
No, 20435 Paseo Castelon does not have a pool.
Does 20435 Paseo Castelon have accessible units?
No, 20435 Paseo Castelon does not have accessible units.
Does 20435 Paseo Castelon have units with dishwashers?
No, 20435 Paseo Castelon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20435 Paseo Castelon have units with air conditioning?
No, 20435 Paseo Castelon does not have units with air conditioning.

