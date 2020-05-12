Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20435 Paseo Castelon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20435 Paseo Castelon
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20435 Paseo Castelon
20435 Paseo Catelon
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
20435 Paseo Catelon, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Call or Text Joyce Park 818-266-3229.
We are also considering renting out one room with a private bath and priveledges to use Kitchen, Laundry room, attached garage for $1400 a month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20435 Paseo Castelon have any available units?
20435 Paseo Castelon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 20435 Paseo Castelon currently offering any rent specials?
20435 Paseo Castelon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20435 Paseo Castelon pet-friendly?
No, 20435 Paseo Castelon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 20435 Paseo Castelon offer parking?
Yes, 20435 Paseo Castelon offers parking.
Does 20435 Paseo Castelon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20435 Paseo Castelon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20435 Paseo Castelon have a pool?
No, 20435 Paseo Castelon does not have a pool.
Does 20435 Paseo Castelon have accessible units?
No, 20435 Paseo Castelon does not have accessible units.
Does 20435 Paseo Castelon have units with dishwashers?
No, 20435 Paseo Castelon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20435 Paseo Castelon have units with air conditioning?
No, 20435 Paseo Castelon does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College