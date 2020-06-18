2043 Midvale Ave

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets hot tub range

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Remodeled, Elegant 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom Spanish home - ***OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH 2:45-3:30PM***



Remodeled, elegant 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom Spanish home in sought after Westwood neighborhood. Warm and inviting living room with coved ceiling. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Thermador range/oven, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Spa-inspired master bath with state-of-the-art shower. Award-winning school district: Westwood Charter School. Enjoy the finest of west coast living with Westfield Century City Mall, UCLA & Beverly Hills nearby.



(RLNE5328427)