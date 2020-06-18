2043 Midvale Ave

Amenities
Remodeled, Elegant 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom Spanish home - ***OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH 2:45-3:30PM***
Remodeled, elegant 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom Spanish home in sought after Westwood neighborhood. Warm and inviting living room with coved ceiling. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Thermador range/oven, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Spa-inspired master bath with state-of-the-art shower. Award-winning school district: Westwood Charter School. Enjoy the finest of west coast living with Westfield Century City Mall, UCLA & Beverly Hills nearby.
(RLNE5328427)