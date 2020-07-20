20400 Romar St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WONDERFUL 4+2.5 bath, plus family room - bonus room - RV Parking!! Chatsworth Beauty! - WONDERFUL 4+2.5 bath, plus family room - bonus room and RV Parking!! Located in a quiet neighborhood on a sweeping corner lot in a cul-de-sac. Spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling and cozy brick fireplace. The living room opens to a formal dining area with a slider leading to the back/side yard. Freshly painted throughout, recessed lighting, new carpet and laminate floors.

The kitchen features granite counters, a garden window overlooking the back yard, lots of cabinet space, and a breakfast nook with a slider leading out to the back patio. The kitchen opens to a huge family room with a wet bar. The family room has been expanded to include an additional bonus room with sliders leading to the back yard and patio - would be a perfect rec room! Four good-sized bedrooms upstairs - one with a slider leading out to a huge balcony overlooking the back yard. There is a walk in closet, separate vanity areas, and an en suite 3/4 bath in the master bedroom. The front and back yards are immaculately landscaped with nice lawn areas, mature fruit and shade trees, and garden areas. In the back of the lot, there is a gated parking area, separated from the rest of the yard and with street access - a perfect set up for an RV, trailer, additional car parking etc. Close to all kinds of shopping, Malls and Restaurants!

