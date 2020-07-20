All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20400 Romar St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20400 Romar St.
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

20400 Romar St.

20400 Romar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20400 Romar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WONDERFUL 4+2.5 bath, plus family room - bonus room - RV Parking!! Chatsworth Beauty! - WONDERFUL 4+2.5 bath, plus family room - bonus room and RV Parking!! Located in a quiet neighborhood on a sweeping corner lot in a cul-de-sac. Spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling and cozy brick fireplace. The living room opens to a formal dining area with a slider leading to the back/side yard. Freshly painted throughout, recessed lighting, new carpet and laminate floors.
The kitchen features granite counters, a garden window overlooking the back yard, lots of cabinet space, and a breakfast nook with a slider leading out to the back patio. The kitchen opens to a huge family room with a wet bar. The family room has been expanded to include an additional bonus room with sliders leading to the back yard and patio - would be a perfect rec room! Four good-sized bedrooms upstairs - one with a slider leading out to a huge balcony overlooking the back yard. There is a walk in closet, separate vanity areas, and an en suite 3/4 bath in the master bedroom. The front and back yards are immaculately landscaped with nice lawn areas, mature fruit and shade trees, and garden areas. In the back of the lot, there is a gated parking area, separated from the rest of the yard and with street access - a perfect set up for an RV, trailer, additional car parking etc. Close to all kinds of shopping, Malls and Restaurants!
Property Professionally leased and Managed by LRS
Deposit based on OAC
Small pet will be considered with additional deposit
For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com
REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4100029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20400 Romar St. have any available units?
20400 Romar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20400 Romar St. have?
Some of 20400 Romar St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20400 Romar St. currently offering any rent specials?
20400 Romar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20400 Romar St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20400 Romar St. is pet friendly.
Does 20400 Romar St. offer parking?
Yes, 20400 Romar St. offers parking.
Does 20400 Romar St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20400 Romar St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20400 Romar St. have a pool?
No, 20400 Romar St. does not have a pool.
Does 20400 Romar St. have accessible units?
No, 20400 Romar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20400 Romar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20400 Romar St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Terrace
3636 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Mark Twain
4251 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College