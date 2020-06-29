Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2036 ST CHARITON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2036 ST CHARITON
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:15 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2036 ST CHARITON
2036 Chariton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2036 Chariton Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2036 ST CHARITON have any available units?
2036 ST CHARITON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2036 ST CHARITON currently offering any rent specials?
2036 ST CHARITON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 ST CHARITON pet-friendly?
No, 2036 ST CHARITON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2036 ST CHARITON offer parking?
No, 2036 ST CHARITON does not offer parking.
Does 2036 ST CHARITON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 ST CHARITON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 ST CHARITON have a pool?
No, 2036 ST CHARITON does not have a pool.
Does 2036 ST CHARITON have accessible units?
No, 2036 ST CHARITON does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 ST CHARITON have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 ST CHARITON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 ST CHARITON have units with air conditioning?
No, 2036 ST CHARITON does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
339 S. Ardmore
339 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College