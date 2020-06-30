All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

20358 Saticoy St

20358 Saticoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

20358 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
pool
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available 11/15/19 Will NOT LAST! 2 Bedroom! - Property Id: 163451

Saticoy Gardens offers a community in a great location near Pierce College, Winnetka Recreation Center, Runnymede Recreation Center, minutes to Westfield's Topanga Mall and The Village, and nearby parks including Lanark Park, John Quimby Park, supermarkets, banks, and much more! We provide a variety of amenities for your convenience including on-site manager, laundry, parking, and a pool. These apartments rent quickly-don't let it pass you by! These apartments rent quickly so don't let it pass you by!

Please contact on-site manager at (818) 883-3766 for more information.

*Pictures are for reference only*

Ironwood Management
(818) 789-5550
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163451p
Property Id 163451

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20358 Saticoy St have any available units?
20358 Saticoy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20358 Saticoy St have?
Some of 20358 Saticoy St's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20358 Saticoy St currently offering any rent specials?
20358 Saticoy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20358 Saticoy St pet-friendly?
No, 20358 Saticoy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20358 Saticoy St offer parking?
Yes, 20358 Saticoy St offers parking.
Does 20358 Saticoy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20358 Saticoy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20358 Saticoy St have a pool?
Yes, 20358 Saticoy St has a pool.
Does 20358 Saticoy St have accessible units?
No, 20358 Saticoy St does not have accessible units.
Does 20358 Saticoy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20358 Saticoy St does not have units with dishwashers.

