All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20345 Via Galileo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20345 Via Galileo
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:34 AM

20345 Via Galileo

20345 via Galileo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20345 via Galileo, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Estate Home in the 24 hour Guard Gated "Renaissance at Porter Ranch" . This Renaissance home has been upgraded throughout the house and offers a 5 Bedroom with 5 Bathroom , Office/Den ,bonus room ,Kitchen with Granite Counter top, Marble flooring ,Center Island with sink, Stainless steel appliance,Family room with Fireplace, surround sound speakers throughout the entire home, Living room with high ceilings with fireplace.The master suite offers a sitting area . Master bathroom with double sinks , marble flooring , walk-in closet.Yard offers a Private Pool and Basket ball court. Close proximity to the tennis courts .This a 10+ property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20345 Via Galileo have any available units?
20345 Via Galileo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20345 Via Galileo have?
Some of 20345 Via Galileo's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20345 Via Galileo currently offering any rent specials?
20345 Via Galileo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20345 Via Galileo pet-friendly?
No, 20345 Via Galileo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20345 Via Galileo offer parking?
No, 20345 Via Galileo does not offer parking.
Does 20345 Via Galileo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20345 Via Galileo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20345 Via Galileo have a pool?
Yes, 20345 Via Galileo has a pool.
Does 20345 Via Galileo have accessible units?
No, 20345 Via Galileo does not have accessible units.
Does 20345 Via Galileo have units with dishwashers?
No, 20345 Via Galileo does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College