20345 Via Galileo

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

Beautiful Estate Home in the 24 hour Guard Gated "Renaissance at Porter Ranch" . This Renaissance home has been upgraded throughout the house and offers a 5 Bedroom with 5 Bathroom , Office/Den ,bonus room ,Kitchen with Granite Counter top, Marble flooring ,Center Island with sink, Stainless steel appliance,Family room with Fireplace, surround sound speakers throughout the entire home, Living room with high ceilings with fireplace.The master suite offers a sitting area . Master bathroom with double sinks , marble flooring , walk-in closet.Yard offers a Private Pool and Basket ball court. Close proximity to the tennis courts .This a 10+ property.