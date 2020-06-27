All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:54 PM

2034 South Corning Street - 5

2034 South Corning Street · No Longer Available
Location

2034 South Corning Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom Unit. New Stainless Steel Appliances. Private Patio.
Charming California Bungalow. Small Gated One-level 6 unit complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 South Corning Street - 5 have any available units?
2034 South Corning Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 South Corning Street - 5 have?
Some of 2034 South Corning Street - 5's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 South Corning Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2034 South Corning Street - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 South Corning Street - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2034 South Corning Street - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2034 South Corning Street - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 2034 South Corning Street - 5 offers parking.
Does 2034 South Corning Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 South Corning Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 South Corning Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 2034 South Corning Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2034 South Corning Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 2034 South Corning Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 South Corning Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 South Corning Street - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
