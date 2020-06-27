Rent Calculator
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:54 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2034 South Corning Street - 5
2034 South Corning Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2034 South Corning Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom Unit. New Stainless Steel Appliances. Private Patio.
Charming California Bungalow. Small Gated One-level 6 unit complex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2034 South Corning Street - 5 have any available units?
2034 South Corning Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2034 South Corning Street - 5 have?
Some of 2034 South Corning Street - 5's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2034 South Corning Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2034 South Corning Street - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 South Corning Street - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2034 South Corning Street - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2034 South Corning Street - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 2034 South Corning Street - 5 offers parking.
Does 2034 South Corning Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 South Corning Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 South Corning Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 2034 South Corning Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2034 South Corning Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 2034 South Corning Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 South Corning Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 South Corning Street - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
