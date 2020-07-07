All apartments in Los Angeles
2033 Avon St
Last updated May 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

2033 Avon St

2033 Avon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2033 Avon Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
his unit has gorgeous hardwood and stone floor throughout the home. A/C & Heat system installed along with a fireplace. The kitchen includes a great amount of storage cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher, and an incredible restored vintage oven/stove. Gorgeous bedroom leading into another bedroom with a loft at the top and a built in desk at the bottom. Perfect for either a home office or studio with a bed upstairs or downstairs. Large walk in closet and additional drawers built into the stairs. The home includes a laundry room with a washer/dryer.
Water and Gardener are included.
Tenants pay for all other utilities.

This home is really one of a kind, a must see!

Great location!

Rent: $ 3,795 / month
Security Deposit: $ 3,795
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
Pet Deposit : $ 300 / Pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 Avon St have any available units?
2033 Avon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 Avon St have?
Some of 2033 Avon St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 Avon St currently offering any rent specials?
2033 Avon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 Avon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2033 Avon St is pet friendly.
Does 2033 Avon St offer parking?
No, 2033 Avon St does not offer parking.
Does 2033 Avon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2033 Avon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 Avon St have a pool?
No, 2033 Avon St does not have a pool.
Does 2033 Avon St have accessible units?
No, 2033 Avon St does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 Avon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2033 Avon St has units with dishwashers.

