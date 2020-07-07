2033 Avon St

Amenities
his unit has gorgeous hardwood and stone floor throughout the home. A/C & Heat system installed along with a fireplace. The kitchen includes a great amount of storage cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher, and an incredible restored vintage oven/stove. Gorgeous bedroom leading into another bedroom with a loft at the top and a built in desk at the bottom. Perfect for either a home office or studio with a bed upstairs or downstairs. Large walk in closet and additional drawers built into the stairs. The home includes a laundry room with a washer/dryer.
Water and Gardener are included.
Tenants pay for all other utilities.
This home is really one of a kind, a must see!
Great location!
Rent: $ 3,795 / month
Security Deposit: $ 3,795
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
Pet Deposit : $ 300 / Pet