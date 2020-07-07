All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:17 AM

20326 Cohasset St. - 6

20326 Cohasset Street · No Longer Available
Location

20326 Cohasset Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
No contact showings & virtual tours available. MANAGEMENT WILLING TO WORK WITH APPLICANTS FINANCIALLY AFFECTED BY COVID-19

Completely renovated two bedroom, one bath apartment with recently remodeled kitchen, bath, and floors!! Management performing complete remodels on units. Everything in the unit has been updated from floor to ceiling.

Kitchen: Updated cabinetry w/ granite counter tops. Microwave & stove included. Dish washer & garbage disposal.

Bath: Completely remodeled. Recently replaced tub, faucets, vanity, toilet, fixtures, glass, and floors.

Unit: Newly installed super efficient, super quiet mini-split heating/AC system.

Parking: Assigned car port parking. Second garaged parking space may be available.

Pets: Cats OK. Small dog could be considered w/ extra deposit. 22 units total in the building on two floors.
New management performing complete remodels on units, as well as beautification of exterior and common areas in general. Property includes new surveillance system and security gates. Electrical, plumbing, and sewer are all brand new. Other amenities include on-site laundry, on-site manager/maintenance, and pool.

22 units total in the building on two floors. New intercom system w/ gates for pedestrian/vehicle access. Surveillance system installed. Laundry on-premises. Building is located north of Sherman Way, and west of Winnetka.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20326 Cohasset St. - 6 have any available units?
20326 Cohasset St. - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20326 Cohasset St. - 6 have?
Some of 20326 Cohasset St. - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20326 Cohasset St. - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
20326 Cohasset St. - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20326 Cohasset St. - 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20326 Cohasset St. - 6 is pet friendly.
Does 20326 Cohasset St. - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 20326 Cohasset St. - 6 offers parking.
Does 20326 Cohasset St. - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20326 Cohasset St. - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20326 Cohasset St. - 6 have a pool?
Yes, 20326 Cohasset St. - 6 has a pool.
Does 20326 Cohasset St. - 6 have accessible units?
No, 20326 Cohasset St. - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 20326 Cohasset St. - 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20326 Cohasset St. - 6 has units with dishwashers.

