20326 Cohasset St. - 6

Amenities

No contact showings & virtual tours available. MANAGEMENT WILLING TO WORK WITH APPLICANTS FINANCIALLY AFFECTED BY COVID-19



Completely renovated two bedroom, one bath apartment with recently remodeled kitchen, bath, and floors!! Management performing complete remodels on units. Everything in the unit has been updated from floor to ceiling.



Kitchen: Updated cabinetry w/ granite counter tops. Microwave & stove included. Dish washer & garbage disposal.



Bath: Completely remodeled. Recently replaced tub, faucets, vanity, toilet, fixtures, glass, and floors.



Unit: Newly installed super efficient, super quiet mini-split heating/AC system.



Parking: Assigned car port parking. Second garaged parking space may be available.



Pets: Cats OK. Small dog could be considered w/ extra deposit.

New management performing complete remodels on units, as well as beautification of exterior and common areas in general. Property includes new surveillance system and security gates. Electrical, plumbing, and sewer are all brand new. Other amenities include on-site laundry, on-site manager/maintenance, and pool.



22 units total in the building on two floors. New intercom system w/ gates for pedestrian/vehicle access. Surveillance system installed. Laundry on-premises. Building is located north of Sherman Way, and west of Winnetka.