Los Angeles, CA
20301 Mobile St
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

20301 Mobile St

20301 W Mobile St · No Longer Available
Location

20301 W Mobile St, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
20301 Mobile St Available 05/15/19 3 BR 2 BA House close to Piere College - Nice 3 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms house in Winnetka walking distance to Pierce College!
Close to Woodland Hills and within close proximity to the Village at Westfield, Topanga Mall, AMC Promenade,
Hardwood throughout the house and Granite Kitchen countertop stainless Steel Appliances and comes with refrigerator and washer/dryer
beautiful vinyl fence surrounding the perimeter
Very quiet community, perfect for any family looking for a comfortable home.

(RLNE4013470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20301 Mobile St have any available units?
20301 Mobile St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20301 Mobile St have?
Some of 20301 Mobile St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20301 Mobile St currently offering any rent specials?
20301 Mobile St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20301 Mobile St pet-friendly?
No, 20301 Mobile St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20301 Mobile St offer parking?
No, 20301 Mobile St does not offer parking.
Does 20301 Mobile St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20301 Mobile St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20301 Mobile St have a pool?
No, 20301 Mobile St does not have a pool.
Does 20301 Mobile St have accessible units?
No, 20301 Mobile St does not have accessible units.
Does 20301 Mobile St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20301 Mobile St does not have units with dishwashers.
