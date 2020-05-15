2028 Hauser Boulevard

Amenities

3 Units are available all of them same floor plan 2028 1/2, 2030, 2030 1/2 Hauser Blvd. Location, location!! Mid City of Los Angeles, Only 4.4 Miles from Beverly Hills, 10 Minutes from Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, Culver City adjacent, Google just move in the City, Amazon is moving in as well, this beautiful property is ready to move in, the spacious interior counts with laminate wood flooring, bathtubs central A/C, kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets that offers a lot of storage space, quartz hills counter tops, stainless steel appliances, microwave, fridge, dishwasher, stove, Washer and Dryer hookup in the unit, 2 car garage, Property is 3 level, small pets are allow with deposit, applications will be available at showing or emailed upon request. 4 Units in the same lot