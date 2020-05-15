All apartments in Los Angeles
2028 Hauser Boulevard
2028 Hauser Boulevard

2028 Hauser Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2028 Hauser Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Units are available all of them same floor plan 2028 1/2, 2030, 2030 1/2 Hauser Blvd. Location, location!! Mid City of Los Angeles, Only 4.4 Miles from Beverly Hills, 10 Minutes from Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, Culver City adjacent, Google just move in the City, Amazon is moving in as well, this beautiful property is ready to move in, the spacious interior counts with laminate wood flooring, bathtubs central A/C, kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets that offers a lot of storage space, quartz hills counter tops, stainless steel appliances, microwave, fridge, dishwasher, stove, Washer and Dryer hookup in the unit, 2 car garage, Property is 3 level, small pets are allow with deposit, applications will be available at showing or emailed upon request. 4 Units in the same lot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Hauser Boulevard have any available units?
2028 Hauser Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 Hauser Boulevard have?
Some of 2028 Hauser Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Hauser Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Hauser Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Hauser Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 Hauser Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2028 Hauser Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2028 Hauser Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2028 Hauser Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Hauser Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Hauser Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2028 Hauser Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Hauser Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2028 Hauser Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Hauser Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2028 Hauser Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

