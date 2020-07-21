All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:24 AM

2027 S Curson Ave

2027 South Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2027 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
3 Large/ Bedrooms/ 1 Bath-Apt. With -Garage. $2,650

818-648-6402.
562-443-1059

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

