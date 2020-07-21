Rent Calculator
2027 S Curson Ave
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:24 AM
1 of 1
2027 S Curson Ave
2027 South Curson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2027 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
3 Large/ Bedrooms/ 1 Bath-Apt. With -Garage. $2,650
818-648-6402.
562-443-1059
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2027 S Curson Ave have any available units?
2027 S Curson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2027 S Curson Ave have?
Some of 2027 S Curson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2027 S Curson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2027 S Curson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 S Curson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 S Curson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2027 S Curson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2027 S Curson Ave offers parking.
Does 2027 S Curson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2027 S Curson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 S Curson Ave have a pool?
No, 2027 S Curson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2027 S Curson Ave have accessible units?
No, 2027 S Curson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 S Curson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2027 S Curson Ave has units with dishwashers.
