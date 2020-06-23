Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2023 Stonewood Court
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:47 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2023 Stonewood Court
2023 Stonewood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2023 Stonewood Court, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in The Gardens.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2023 Stonewood Court have any available units?
2023 Stonewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2023 Stonewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2023 Stonewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 Stonewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2023 Stonewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2023 Stonewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2023 Stonewood Court offers parking.
Does 2023 Stonewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 Stonewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 Stonewood Court have a pool?
No, 2023 Stonewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2023 Stonewood Court have accessible units?
No, 2023 Stonewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 Stonewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2023 Stonewood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2023 Stonewood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2023 Stonewood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
