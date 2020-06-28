All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:21 AM

20229 Runnymede St

20229 Runnymede Street · No Longer Available
Location

20229 Runnymede Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$3,450- Large 4 Bed/ 2.0 Bath home in the heart of Winnetka within walking distance of school. Gorgeous pool. Large Master with en-suite bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20229 Runnymede St have any available units?
20229 Runnymede St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20229 Runnymede St have?
Some of 20229 Runnymede St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20229 Runnymede St currently offering any rent specials?
20229 Runnymede St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20229 Runnymede St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20229 Runnymede St is pet friendly.
Does 20229 Runnymede St offer parking?
Yes, 20229 Runnymede St offers parking.
Does 20229 Runnymede St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20229 Runnymede St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20229 Runnymede St have a pool?
Yes, 20229 Runnymede St has a pool.
Does 20229 Runnymede St have accessible units?
No, 20229 Runnymede St does not have accessible units.
Does 20229 Runnymede St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20229 Runnymede St does not have units with dishwashers.
