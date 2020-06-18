All apartments in Los Angeles
20204 Blythe St Room B

20204 Blythe Street · No Longer Available
Location

20204 Blythe Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Spacious room rented out in turnkey home - Property Id: 113655

**This is a ROOM rental in a shared home**

Seeking a responsible and fun roommate to rent one of our spacious bedrooms in our 4bd/3ba home. Shared large bathroom with 2 other tenants. Large closet and linen storage. Room comes with full house privileges.

No insane parties, but we don't mind gatherings and small "kickbacks". 420 / Smoker friendly (OUTSIDE ONLY)

HOUSE AMENITIES INCLUDE
- 65" 4K HDTV with Apple TV.
- ALL Streaming channels (HBO, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon ETC.)
- WiFi
- Central air / Heater
- Nest thermostat
- BRAND NEW APPLIANCES; washer, dryer, dishwasher and (2) fridges.
- Plush sofas and rustic dining table (seats 6 people)
- Outdoor seating
- PLENTY of storage space
- HUGE private yard + pool and hot tub
- Outdoor BBQ

Location! Location! Location!
Only minutes away from Topanga Mall and the brand new "The Village". Also walking distance to local shops, grocery stores and gyms.

If interested, please contact me to schedule a showing! We do offer move-in specials!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/113655p
Property Id 113655

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5168249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

