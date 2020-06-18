20204 Blythe St Room B

Amenities
Spacious room rented out in turnkey home - Property Id: 113655
**This is a ROOM rental in a shared home**
Seeking a responsible and fun roommate to rent one of our spacious bedrooms in our 4bd/3ba home. Shared large bathroom with 2 other tenants. Large closet and linen storage. Room comes with full house privileges.
No insane parties, but we don't mind gatherings and small "kickbacks". 420 / Smoker friendly (OUTSIDE ONLY)
HOUSE AMENITIES INCLUDE
- 65" 4K HDTV with Apple TV.
- ALL Streaming channels (HBO, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon ETC.)
- WiFi
- Central air / Heater
- Nest thermostat
- BRAND NEW APPLIANCES; washer, dryer, dishwasher and (2) fridges.
- Plush sofas and rustic dining table (seats 6 people)
- Outdoor seating
- PLENTY of storage space
- HUGE private yard + pool and hot tub
- Outdoor BBQ
Location! Location! Location!
Only minutes away from Topanga Mall and the brand new "The Village". Also walking distance to local shops, grocery stores and gyms.
If interested, please contact me to schedule a showing! We do offer move-in specials!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/113655p
Property Id 113655
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5168249)