Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20200 Sherman Way

20200 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

20200 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Hi! My partner and I are looking for someone to take over our lease from January 2019 - October 2019. This is a NEWLY built additional building in Winnetka, CA close to Pierce College and 101 freeway. We have a beautiful 1 bed 1 bath apartment at Warner Palms Apartment (West building). I will be joining the military and leaving for bootcamp soon. We are the first tenant in this new unit. We absolutely love our apartment as it has an in unit washer-dryer and stainless steel appliances (stove, microwave, and refrigerator). It also comes with energy saving AC as well as dishwasher. Our rent is If you take over, the rent amount would be the same. Asking for deposit negotiable. There is a pool, bbq area, and a 24 hour gym. Unit comes with 1 parking (gated). If interested, please send me a message or feel free to give me a call for any questions. Hoping to hear from you soon! Thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20200 Sherman Way have any available units?
20200 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20200 Sherman Way have?
Some of 20200 Sherman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20200 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
20200 Sherman Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20200 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
No, 20200 Sherman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20200 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 20200 Sherman Way does offer parking.
Does 20200 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20200 Sherman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20200 Sherman Way have a pool?
Yes, 20200 Sherman Way has a pool.
Does 20200 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 20200 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20200 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20200 Sherman Way has units with dishwashers.
