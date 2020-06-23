20200 Sherman Way

Amenities

Hi! My partner and I are looking for someone to take over our lease from January 2019 - October 2019. This is a NEWLY built additional building in Winnetka, CA close to Pierce College and 101 freeway. We have a beautiful 1 bed 1 bath apartment at Warner Palms Apartment (West building). I will be joining the military and leaving for bootcamp soon. We are the first tenant in this new unit. We absolutely love our apartment as it has an in unit washer-dryer and stainless steel appliances (stove, microwave, and refrigerator). It also comes with energy saving AC as well as dishwasher. Our rent is If you take over, the rent amount would be the same. Asking for deposit negotiable. There is a pool, bbq area, and a 24 hour gym. Unit comes with 1 parking (gated). If interested, please send me a message or feel free to give me a call for any questions. Hoping to hear from you soon! Thanks.