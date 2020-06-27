All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 26 2019 at 5:56 AM

2020 Preuss Road

2020 Preuss Road · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Preuss Road, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Upper floor Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Apartment. Recently renovated. Hardwood floor throughout. Stove/Range and Refrigerator in the kitchen. Parking, Pool and Laundry facility on site.
Lease Types: One-Year
Price Range: $1750- $2795
Parking: covered
Pet Policy: Not Allowed
Utilities Included: Trash / Water
Nearby Attractions:
UCLA/ SMC / Bars / Shops / Restaurants / 405 / 10 / Downtown Beverly Hills
Unit Features:
Patio / Laminate Floor / Tiles / Refrigerator / Stove / Garbage Disposal / Dish Washer / Heat
Types Of Units: 1 Bed/ 1 Bath, 2 Bed/ 2 Bath, 3Bed/ 2bath
Number Of Units In Building: 20
Building Features: On-Site Laundry / Pool / Parking / Gate Access Control System

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Preuss Road have any available units?
2020 Preuss Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Preuss Road have?
Some of 2020 Preuss Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Preuss Road currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Preuss Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Preuss Road pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Preuss Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2020 Preuss Road offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Preuss Road offers parking.
Does 2020 Preuss Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Preuss Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Preuss Road have a pool?
Yes, 2020 Preuss Road has a pool.
Does 2020 Preuss Road have accessible units?
No, 2020 Preuss Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Preuss Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Preuss Road has units with dishwashers.
