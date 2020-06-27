2020 Preuss Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Upper floor Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Apartment. Recently renovated. Hardwood floor throughout. Stove/Range and Refrigerator in the kitchen. Parking, Pool and Laundry facility on site.

Lease Types: One-Year

Price Range: $1750- $2795

Parking: covered

Pet Policy: Not Allowed

Utilities Included: Trash / Water

Nearby Attractions:

UCLA/ SMC / Bars / Shops / Restaurants / 405 / 10 / Downtown Beverly Hills

Unit Features:

Patio / Laminate Floor / Tiles / Refrigerator / Stove / Garbage Disposal / Dish Washer / Heat

Types Of Units: 1 Bed/ 1 Bath, 2 Bed/ 2 Bath, 3Bed/ 2bath

Number Of Units In Building: 20

Building Features: On-Site Laundry / Pool / Parking / Gate Access Control System