2020 Preuss Road

Amenities
Upper floor Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Apartment. Recently renovated. Hardwood floor throughout. Stove/Range and Refrigerator in the kitchen. Parking, Pool and Laundry facility on site.
Lease Types: One-Year
Price Range: $1750- $2795
Parking: covered
Pet Policy: Not Allowed
Utilities Included: Trash / Water
Nearby Attractions:
UCLA/ SMC / Bars / Shops / Restaurants / 405 / 10 / Downtown Beverly Hills
Unit Features:
Patio / Laminate Floor / Tiles / Refrigerator / Stove / Garbage Disposal / Dish Washer / Heat
Types Of Units: 1 Bed/ 1 Bath, 2 Bed/ 2 Bath, 3Bed/ 2bath
Number Of Units In Building: 20
Building Features: On-Site Laundry / Pool / Parking / Gate Access Control System