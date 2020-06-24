2020 N Las Palmas Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils furnished range oven

GORGEOUS, NEWLY RENOVATED HOLLYWOOD HILLS STUDIO! - Property Id: 95895



Furnished Hollywood Hills Studio available now for lease. Prime location Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave. Historical Whitley Heights home with a large, spectacularly decorated studio for rent.

Private gated entrance with 1940's Old Hollywood Charm. No pets, no smoking. Studio Apartment Virtual Tour:

https://youtu.be/IyHDoGEykmQ

No Pets Allowed



