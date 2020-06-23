2020 N Las Palmas Ave

Amenities
GORGEOUS, NEWLY RENOVATED HOLLYWOOD HILLS STUDIO! - Property Id: 95895
Furnished Hollywood Hills Studio available now for lease. Prime location Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave. Historical Whitley Heights home with a large, spectacularly decorated studio for rent.
Private gated entrance with 1940's Old Hollywood Charm. No pets, no smoking. Studio Apartment Virtual Tour:
https://youtu.be/IyHDoGEykmQ
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95895
Property Id 95895
No Pets Allowed
