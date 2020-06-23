All apartments in Los Angeles
2020 N Las Palmas Ave
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

2020 N Las Palmas Ave

2020 North Las Palmas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2020 North Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS, NEWLY RENOVATED HOLLYWOOD HILLS STUDIO! - Property Id: 95895

Furnished Hollywood Hills Studio available now for lease. Prime location Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave. Historical Whitley Heights home with a large, spectacularly decorated studio for rent.
Private gated entrance with 1940's Old Hollywood Charm. No pets, no smoking. Studio Apartment Virtual Tour:
https://youtu.be/IyHDoGEykmQ
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95895
Property Id 95895

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4720932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 N Las Palmas Ave have any available units?
2020 N Las Palmas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 N Las Palmas Ave have?
Some of 2020 N Las Palmas Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 N Las Palmas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2020 N Las Palmas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 N Las Palmas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2020 N Las Palmas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2020 N Las Palmas Ave offer parking?
No, 2020 N Las Palmas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2020 N Las Palmas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 N Las Palmas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 N Las Palmas Ave have a pool?
No, 2020 N Las Palmas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2020 N Las Palmas Ave have accessible units?
No, 2020 N Las Palmas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 N Las Palmas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 N Las Palmas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
