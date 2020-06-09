2020 BARCELONA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Are you looking to live in the Hollywood Hills in total seclusion and privacy? Well, look no more! This charming A-frame 'get away' home is for rent. It's at the end of a cul-de-sac and has some of the most gorgeous views in Los Angeles! You won't believe how quiet it is up here as well. You don't here any cars or city noise as if you're not in the heart of Los Angeles. Public records specify 2BR/2BA and that's true but there's a loft and a detached room that can be used as a office or bedroom. This is a very private location and off the beaten path. There are unobstructed views and an upper deck with views of the canyons and downtown views with peeks of the Pacific Ocean on clear days.