Los Angeles, CA
2020 BARCELONA Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

2020 BARCELONA Drive

2020 Barcelona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Barcelona Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Are you looking to live in the Hollywood Hills in total seclusion and privacy? Well, look no more! This charming A-frame 'get away' home is for rent. It's at the end of a cul-de-sac and has some of the most gorgeous views in Los Angeles! You won't believe how quiet it is up here as well. You don't here any cars or city noise as if you're not in the heart of Los Angeles. Public records specify 2BR/2BA and that's true but there's a loft and a detached room that can be used as a office or bedroom. This is a very private location and off the beaten path. There are unobstructed views and an upper deck with views of the canyons and downtown views with peeks of the Pacific Ocean on clear days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 BARCELONA Drive have any available units?
2020 BARCELONA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 BARCELONA Drive have?
Some of 2020 BARCELONA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 BARCELONA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2020 BARCELONA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 BARCELONA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2020 BARCELONA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2020 BARCELONA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2020 BARCELONA Drive offers parking.
Does 2020 BARCELONA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 BARCELONA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 BARCELONA Drive have a pool?
No, 2020 BARCELONA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2020 BARCELONA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2020 BARCELONA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 BARCELONA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 BARCELONA Drive has units with dishwashers.

