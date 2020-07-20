All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 18 2019 at 8:53 AM

202 S Sepulveda Blvd

202 North Sepulveda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

202 North Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
package receiving
This vacation-inspired villa is sunny, soothing, and smack dab in the middle of the fanciest LA neighborhoods. Community amenities here include a business center, resident lounge, package receiving, a fitness center + free weights, outdoor fireplace and bbq, controlled access, and beautifully maintained landscaping with a reflection pool. In your unit, enjoy the large closets, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and private balcony. Youll also have easy access to freeways, UCLA, and The Getty Museum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 S Sepulveda Blvd have any available units?
202 S Sepulveda Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 S Sepulveda Blvd have?
Some of 202 S Sepulveda Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 S Sepulveda Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
202 S Sepulveda Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 S Sepulveda Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 202 S Sepulveda Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 202 S Sepulveda Blvd offer parking?
No, 202 S Sepulveda Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 202 S Sepulveda Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 S Sepulveda Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 S Sepulveda Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 202 S Sepulveda Blvd has a pool.
Does 202 S Sepulveda Blvd have accessible units?
No, 202 S Sepulveda Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 202 S Sepulveda Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 S Sepulveda Blvd has units with dishwashers.
