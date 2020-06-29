2018 HILLCREST Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Located in Mid City, the north unit is available in this BEAUTIFUL duplex! This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath unit has wood flooring throughout most of the unit. Recessed lighting in the living room, beautiful hanging light fixture in the dining area. Kitchen has recessed lighting, granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. Downstairs has a half bath and junior suite with it's own full bath. Huge storage area under the stairs. Wide wood staircase leads to 2 bedrooms, a full bath, a master bedroom with large walk-in closet with en suite and a balcony. Washer & dryer included. Central air/heating, fire sprinkler system and a wall A/C unit in downstairs bedroom. Enclosed drought resistant yard. Driveway has a gate that opens to a beautifully done long paver driveway. This unit will feel like a HOME! Come be the newest neighbor!