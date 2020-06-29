All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2018 HILLCREST Drive

2018 Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Hillcrest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in Mid City, the north unit is available in this BEAUTIFUL duplex! This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath unit has wood flooring throughout most of the unit. Recessed lighting in the living room, beautiful hanging light fixture in the dining area. Kitchen has recessed lighting, granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. Downstairs has a half bath and junior suite with it's own full bath. Huge storage area under the stairs. Wide wood staircase leads to 2 bedrooms, a full bath, a master bedroom with large walk-in closet with en suite and a balcony. Washer & dryer included. Central air/heating, fire sprinkler system and a wall A/C unit in downstairs bedroom. Enclosed drought resistant yard. Driveway has a gate that opens to a beautifully done long paver driveway. This unit will feel like a HOME! Come be the newest neighbor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 HILLCREST Drive have any available units?
2018 HILLCREST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 HILLCREST Drive have?
Some of 2018 HILLCREST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 HILLCREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2018 HILLCREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 HILLCREST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2018 HILLCREST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2018 HILLCREST Drive offer parking?
No, 2018 HILLCREST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2018 HILLCREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 HILLCREST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 HILLCREST Drive have a pool?
No, 2018 HILLCREST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2018 HILLCREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 2018 HILLCREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 HILLCREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 HILLCREST Drive has units with dishwashers.
