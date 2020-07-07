2017 North Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Greater Griffith Park
Amenities
recently renovated
media room
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Totally renovated, cozy 2nd-floor unit with 2 beds, 1 bath and a clear view of beautiful Downtown Los Angeles. Located on a charming street just blocks away from the Greek Theater, L.A. Zoo, the Observatory, eateries, shopping and more!~
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2017 North HOOVER Street have any available units?
2017 North HOOVER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.