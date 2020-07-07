All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2017 North HOOVER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2017 North HOOVER Street
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

2017 North HOOVER Street

2017 North Hoover Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2017 North Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

recently renovated
media room
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Totally renovated, cozy 2nd-floor unit with 2 beds, 1 bath and a clear view of beautiful Downtown Los Angeles. Located on a charming street just blocks away from the Greek Theater, L.A. Zoo, the Observatory, eateries, shopping and more!~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 North HOOVER Street have any available units?
2017 North HOOVER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2017 North HOOVER Street currently offering any rent specials?
2017 North HOOVER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 North HOOVER Street pet-friendly?
No, 2017 North HOOVER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2017 North HOOVER Street offer parking?
No, 2017 North HOOVER Street does not offer parking.
Does 2017 North HOOVER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 North HOOVER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 North HOOVER Street have a pool?
No, 2017 North HOOVER Street does not have a pool.
Does 2017 North HOOVER Street have accessible units?
No, 2017 North HOOVER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 North HOOVER Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 North HOOVER Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 North HOOVER Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 North HOOVER Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College