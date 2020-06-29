20154 Chapter Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub sauna

Mediterranean estate nestles on a quiet cul-de-sac street SOUTH of BLVD. UPGRADED GALORE!! NO PETS!! You’ll be welcomed by a set of custom iron doors through a nice foyer into an open and spacious layout. Completely renovated inside and out using top designers quality with careful attention to details and exquisite taste! Gourmet Cook's kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters, hi-grade appliances, center island with bar seating and a breakfast nook. The kitchen is open to a cozy family room with custom built-ins. Both the kitchen and the family room overlook the beautiful backyard. An open and spacious living room with a fireplace adjacent to the formal dining for the perfect entertainment. Romantic luxurious master suite with a balcony with a tranquil view of the nature surrounding this home. Fabulously pampering master bath with spa tub and wet sauna. All baths are custom upgraded, custom built-ins throughout, A/V wiring and built in speakers, wet bar/cool wine storage, extensive use of natural stone and brand new carpets. Custom faux painting in certain areas. Custom artisan iron stair rails. Pool/Spa, outdoors kitchen with Viking appliances, covered patio, water fountain**Take a hike in your own back yard up to a romantic vista deck surrounded by many fruit trees and lush landscaping. TOO MUCH TO LIST HERE- this is not your typical rental, Landlords with true pride of ownership maintain their property to the 9's!! YOU WILL LOVE THIS PROPERTY!!