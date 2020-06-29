All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20154 Chapter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20154 Chapter Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

20154 Chapter Drive

20154 Chapter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20154 Chapter Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
sauna
Mediterranean estate nestles on a quiet cul-de-sac street SOUTH of BLVD. UPGRADED GALORE!! NO PETS!! You’ll be welcomed by a set of custom iron doors through a nice foyer into an open and spacious layout. Completely renovated inside and out using top designers quality with careful attention to details and exquisite taste! Gourmet Cook's kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters, hi-grade appliances, center island with bar seating and a breakfast nook. The kitchen is open to a cozy family room with custom built-ins. Both the kitchen and the family room overlook the beautiful backyard. An open and spacious living room with a fireplace adjacent to the formal dining for the perfect entertainment. Romantic luxurious master suite with a balcony with a tranquil view of the nature surrounding this home. Fabulously pampering master bath with spa tub and wet sauna. All baths are custom upgraded, custom built-ins throughout, A/V wiring and built in speakers, wet bar/cool wine storage, extensive use of natural stone and brand new carpets. Custom faux painting in certain areas. Custom artisan iron stair rails. Pool/Spa, outdoors kitchen with Viking appliances, covered patio, water fountain**Take a hike in your own back yard up to a romantic vista deck surrounded by many fruit trees and lush landscaping. TOO MUCH TO LIST HERE- this is not your typical rental, Landlords with true pride of ownership maintain their property to the 9's!! YOU WILL LOVE THIS PROPERTY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20154 Chapter Drive have any available units?
20154 Chapter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20154 Chapter Drive have?
Some of 20154 Chapter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20154 Chapter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20154 Chapter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20154 Chapter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20154 Chapter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20154 Chapter Drive offer parking?
No, 20154 Chapter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20154 Chapter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20154 Chapter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20154 Chapter Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20154 Chapter Drive has a pool.
Does 20154 Chapter Drive have accessible units?
No, 20154 Chapter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20154 Chapter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20154 Chapter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College