2015 South Bentley Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

2015 South Bentley Avenue

2015 South Bentley Avenue · (310) 477-5131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2015 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 weeks Free O.A.C.!
Spacious and light filled 1 bed/1 bath unit located in a secured entry building. This unit has been completely renovated. It has A/C & heat, laminate floors in throughout. It includes: new countertops, a large vanity in bathroom, all newer appliances including refrigerator, range, dishwasher, there is a pool on premises, laundry room with coin-operated equipment on premises, one gated parking space included.
The property is on a beautiful shady street, in close proximity to UCLA, Westwood and the 405/10 Freeways.

Apt. #1, a 2 + 2 for $2895 is also available.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 South Bentley Avenue have any available units?
2015 South Bentley Avenue has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 South Bentley Avenue have?
Some of 2015 South Bentley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 South Bentley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2015 South Bentley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 South Bentley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2015 South Bentley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2015 South Bentley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2015 South Bentley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2015 South Bentley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 South Bentley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 South Bentley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2015 South Bentley Avenue has a pool.
Does 2015 South Bentley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2015 South Bentley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 South Bentley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 South Bentley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
