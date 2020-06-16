All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20140 Hart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20140 Hart Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20140 Hart Street

20140 W Hart St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20140 W Hart St, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
20140 Hart St, Winnetka, CA is a single family home that contains 1,232 sq ft and was built in 1953. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20140 Hart Street have any available units?
20140 Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 20140 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
20140 Hart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20140 Hart Street pet-friendly?
No, 20140 Hart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20140 Hart Street offer parking?
No, 20140 Hart Street does not offer parking.
Does 20140 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20140 Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20140 Hart Street have a pool?
No, 20140 Hart Street does not have a pool.
Does 20140 Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 20140 Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20140 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20140 Hart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20140 Hart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20140 Hart Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College