Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20131 Pienza Lane
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:16 PM
1 of 40
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20131 Pienza Lane
20131 Pienza Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20131 Pienza Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Vacant, Completely remodeled, Tuscany
Email Gus, at Gus4homes @gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20131 Pienza Lane have any available units?
20131 Pienza Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 20131 Pienza Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20131 Pienza Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20131 Pienza Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20131 Pienza Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 20131 Pienza Lane offer parking?
No, 20131 Pienza Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20131 Pienza Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20131 Pienza Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20131 Pienza Lane have a pool?
No, 20131 Pienza Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20131 Pienza Lane have accessible units?
No, 20131 Pienza Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20131 Pienza Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20131 Pienza Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20131 Pienza Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20131 Pienza Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
