2013 Outpost

Amenities
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, PANORAMIC VIEWS, OUTSIDE SPACE, CENTRAL LOCATION, STAND ALONE HOME, OPEN PLAN, Magical Mid Century Lux home in Hollywood with parking
1200 sq. ft. 1 Bedroom / 2 Bath private stand-alone home with rock star views, decorated with chic contemporary and vintage furniture and real artwork, rivals many of the nearby 5 star hotels. The patio and deck with redwood pergola are perfect places to chill while overlooking panoramic views of the Los Angeles skyline!!
Central to shops and restaurants, yet hidden and private behind gates. This Hollywood Hills Mid Century gem is airy and comfortable, while offering spectacular views from every widow. The ample outdoor space features a brick patio, redwood deck and pergola complete with outdoor sofa, lounger and chairs, plus an al fresco dining area, that is key to the perfect California, indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
NO SMIKING
*NO PETS
*NOT A FILMING OR PHOTOGRAPHY LOCATION
GARAGE PARKING FOR 1 CAR
Near Hollywood Bowl, Walk of Fame. Universal Studios & Los Feliz
Ideal for professionals, couples, travel buddies, solo adventurers
HOME FEATURES:
(1 Queen bed in bedroom, and 1 CB2 sofa that opens into a Queen bed)
2 bathrooms
You get the whole house to yourself
Gorgeous Skyline City Views of downtown LA!
45 HD 1080P TV In the living room
Comfortable Mattress
600 thread count sheets, High Quality Comforter Sets
Chic modern design
Full Kitchen
Quartz Counters
Stainless steel appliances
Full Size Refrigerator
Dishwasher, Microwave, Full Size Stove
Toaster, Coffee Maker
Pots, Pans, Dishes, Silverware, Knife Set
Fresh Towels, Hair Dryer, Iron
Shampoos and Conditioners
Central heat and air conditioning
Unique vintage pieces
14 ft high Vaulted Ceilings
2nd Bed is a queen sized with complete bed set
Large Closets
Hardwood Floors
Cleaned by professionals