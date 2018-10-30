All apartments in Los Angeles
2013 Outpost

2013 Outpost Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Outpost Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, PANORAMIC VIEWS, OUTSIDE SPACE, CENTRAL LOCATION, STAND ALONE HOME, OPEN PLAN, Magical Mid Century Lux home in Hollywood with parking

1200 sq. ft. 1 Bedroom / 2 Bath private stand-alone home with rock star views, decorated with chic contemporary and vintage furniture and real artwork, rivals many of the nearby 5 star hotels. The patio and deck with redwood pergola are perfect places to chill while overlooking panoramic views of the Los Angeles skyline!!

Central to shops and restaurants, yet hidden and private behind gates. This Hollywood Hills Mid Century gem is airy and comfortable, while offering spectacular views from every widow. The ample outdoor space features a brick patio, redwood deck and pergola complete with outdoor sofa, lounger and chairs, plus an al fresco dining area, that is key to the perfect California, indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

NO SMIKING
*NO PETS
*NOT A FILMING OR PHOTOGRAPHY LOCATION
WiFi - INCLUDES WEEKLY MAID SERVICE
GARAGE PARKING FOR 1 CAR
Near Hollywood Bowl, Walk of Fame. Universal Studios & Los Feliz
Ideal for professionals, couples, travel buddies, solo adventurers

HOME FEATURES:
(1 Queen bed in bedroom, and 1 CB2 sofa that opens into a Queen bed)
2 bathrooms
You get the whole house to yourself
WiFi
* WEEKLY MAID SERVICE
Gorgeous Skyline City Views of downtown LA!
45 HD 1080P TV In the living room
Comfortable Mattress
600 thread count sheets, High Quality Comforter Sets
Chic modern design
Full Kitchen
Quartz Counters
Stainless steel appliances
Full Size Refrigerator
Dishwasher, Microwave, Full Size Stove
Toaster, Coffee Maker
Pots, Pans, Dishes, Silverware, Knife Set
Fresh Towels, Hair Dryer, Iron
Shampoos and Conditioners
Central heat and air conditioning
Unique vintage pieces
14 ft high Vaulted Ceilings
2nd Bed is a queen sized with complete bed set
Large Closets
Hardwood Floors
Cleaned by professionals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Outpost have any available units?
2013 Outpost doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Outpost have?
Some of 2013 Outpost's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Outpost currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Outpost is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Outpost pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Outpost is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2013 Outpost offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Outpost offers parking.
Does 2013 Outpost have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Outpost does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Outpost have a pool?
No, 2013 Outpost does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Outpost have accessible units?
No, 2013 Outpost does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Outpost have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Outpost has units with dishwashers.
