2013 Outpost

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, PANORAMIC VIEWS, OUTSIDE SPACE, CENTRAL LOCATION, STAND ALONE HOME, OPEN PLAN, Magical Mid Century Lux home in Hollywood with parking



1100 sq. ft. 1 Bedroom / 2 Bath private stand-alone home with rock star views, decorated with chic contemporary and vintage furniture and real artwork, rivals many of the nearby 5 star hotels. The patio and deck with redwood pergola are perfect places to chill while overlooking panoramic views of the Los Angeles skyline!!



Central to shops and restaurants, yet hidden and private behind gates. This Hollywood Hills Mid Century gem is airy and comfortable, while offering spectacular views from every widow. The ample outdoor space features a brick patio, redwood deck and pergola complete with outdoor sofa, lounger and chairs, plus an al fresco dining area, that is key to the perfect California, indoor/outdoor lifestyle.



NO FILMING/PHOTOGRAPHY

Near Hollywood Bowl, Walk of Fame. Universal Studios & Los Feliz

Ideal for professionals, couples, travel buddies, solo adventurers



HOME FEATURES:

(1 Queen bed in bedroom, and 1 CB2 sofa that opens into a Queen bed)

2 bathrooms

You get the whole house to yourself

WiFi

Gorgeous Skyline City Views of downtown LA!

45 HD 1080P TV In the living room

Comfortable Mattress

600 thread count sheets, High Quality Comforter Sets

Chic modern design

Full Kitchen

Quartz Counters

Stainless steel appliances

Full Size Refrigerator

Dishwasher, Microwave, Full Size Stove

Toaster, Coffee Maker

Pots, Pans, Dishes, Silverware, Knife Set

Fresh Towels, Hair Dryer, Iron

Shampoos and Conditioners

Central heat and air conditioning

Unique vintage pieces

14 ft high Vaulted Ceilings

2nd Bed is a queen sized with complete bed set

Large Closets

Hardwood Floors

Cleaned by professionals