Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2011 S La Salle Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2011 S La Salle Ave
2011 South La Salle Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2011 South La Salle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
About the Unit:
Minutes from the Metro
Close to USC
Brand New Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Updated Kitchen
Great Natural Light
Stove and Fridge Included
AC in Unit!
Parking
Laundry
Pets OK
(RLNE3365991)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2011 S La Salle Ave have any available units?
2011 S La Salle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2011 S La Salle Ave have?
Some of 2011 S La Salle Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2011 S La Salle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2011 S La Salle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 S La Salle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 S La Salle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2011 S La Salle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2011 S La Salle Ave offers parking.
Does 2011 S La Salle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 S La Salle Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 S La Salle Ave have a pool?
No, 2011 S La Salle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2011 S La Salle Ave have accessible units?
No, 2011 S La Salle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 S La Salle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 S La Salle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
