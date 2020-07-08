Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
201 W 82nd St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
201 W 82nd St
201 West 82nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location
201 West 82nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU
Amenities
in unit laundry
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
new construction
1BD 1BA with a bonus room...New Construction...Great Condition. Section 8 Only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 W 82nd St have any available units?
201 W 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 201 W 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
201 W 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W 82nd St pet-friendly?
No, 201 W 82nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 201 W 82nd St offer parking?
No, 201 W 82nd St does not offer parking.
Does 201 W 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 W 82nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W 82nd St have a pool?
No, 201 W 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 201 W 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 201 W 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 W 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 W 82nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 W 82nd St has units with air conditioning.
