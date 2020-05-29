Rent Calculator
Home
Los Angeles, CA
2007 ARGYLE Avenue
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:21 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2007 ARGYLE Avenue
2007 Argyle Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2007 Argyle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United
Amenities
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional opportunity to live and work walking distance to Franklin Village and Sunset Bvld. This apartment stock away from the street noise and offers surroundings of your own place of comfort.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2007 ARGYLE Avenue have any available units?
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
Los Angeles Rent Report
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2007 ARGYLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2007 ARGYLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 ARGYLE Avenue pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2007 ARGYLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2007 ARGYLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2007 ARGYLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 ARGYLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 ARGYLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2007 ARGYLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2007 ARGYLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2007 ARGYLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 ARGYLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 ARGYLE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 ARGYLE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 ARGYLE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
