Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2006 W 21st Street
2006 West 21st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2006 West 21st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with 2 car garage and inside laundry room. Also have a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom next door coming available too.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2006 W 21st Street have any available units?
2006 W 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2006 W 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2006 W 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 W 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2006 W 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2006 W 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 2006 W 21st Street does offer parking.
Does 2006 W 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 W 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 W 21st Street have a pool?
No, 2006 W 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2006 W 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 2006 W 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 W 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 W 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 W 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2006 W 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
