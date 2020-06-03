20059 Lila Pl

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool hot tub bbq/grill

3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home in Winnetka! - Almost brand-new 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home. Features 1727 sq.ft. of open living with gourmet kitchen and grand master suite. 9' ft. ceilings both 1st & 2nd floors , state of the art in energy features dual paned windows etc. Completely upgraded and hardwood floors downstairs. Community pool/spa/bbq area is a perfect place to entertain family and friends. Close to all of life's necessities shopping, dining, health care, parks, schools and the 118/101 freeways. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please!



