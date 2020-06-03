All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

20059 Lila Pl

20059 Lila Pl · (805) 587-4465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20059 Lila Pl, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20059 Lila Pl · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1727 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home in Winnetka! - Almost brand-new 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home. Features 1727 sq.ft. of open living with gourmet kitchen and grand master suite. 9' ft. ceilings both 1st & 2nd floors , state of the art in energy features dual paned windows etc. Completely upgraded and hardwood floors downstairs. Community pool/spa/bbq area is a perfect place to entertain family and friends. Close to all of life's necessities shopping, dining, health care, parks, schools and the 118/101 freeways. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please!

(RLNE5966777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20059 Lila Pl have any available units?
20059 Lila Pl has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20059 Lila Pl have?
Some of 20059 Lila Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20059 Lila Pl currently offering any rent specials?
20059 Lila Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20059 Lila Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 20059 Lila Pl is pet friendly.
Does 20059 Lila Pl offer parking?
No, 20059 Lila Pl does not offer parking.
Does 20059 Lila Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20059 Lila Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20059 Lila Pl have a pool?
Yes, 20059 Lila Pl has a pool.
Does 20059 Lila Pl have accessible units?
No, 20059 Lila Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 20059 Lila Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 20059 Lila Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
