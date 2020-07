Amenities

on-site laundry parking key fob access

This amazing one-bed room HOUSE in the quickly re-developing Westlake section of Downtown Los Angeles. This home features a chef's kitchen and your own yard. All appliances were installed in November 2019. The unit comes with 2 parking spaces and keyless door entry. The walls of the unit are white but you can paint them to your satisfaction.



Pets are an additional $25/month, no extra deposit needed.



Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity at a very reasonable price.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 Weeks FREE if lease signed by July 18th.