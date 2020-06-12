2005 Talmadge Street

Amenities

Brand New Lower Corner 1BR/1BA + Ultra Modern Premium Stainless Steel Appliances and Brand New Washer Dryer in Unit, High end flooring and urban finishes (Grey oversized Subway Tile) including designer lighting in bathrooms and tons of natural light. Super peaceful and quiet mostly single family home neighborhood. Tree lined streets. Located only a few blocks from the world famous Griffith Park Observatory and hiking trails, The Greek Theatre, Little Dom’s, all the legendary bars and restaurants on Vermont and famous local coffee shops in Los Feliz, Silverlake, and Atwater. Echo Park and DTLA just a short 7-13 min drive depending on traffic. Hollywood is just 5 min away! Super close to everything. Trader Joe's, Gelson's, and Starbucks just a few blocks away!! Street parking only.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text message only please for ultra fast response)



It doesn’t get any more central! Coming in from SF, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, Boston, Austin, OC, SD, DC, Denver, or NYC and want to be super close to everything? This is your pathway!



Local Employers:



WeWork, SnapChat, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



