Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

2005 Talmadge Street

2005 Talmadge Street · (310) 975-4064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2005 Talmadge Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
media room
Brand New Lower Corner 1BR/1BA + Ultra Modern Premium Stainless Steel Appliances and Brand New Washer Dryer in Unit, High end flooring and urban finishes (Grey oversized Subway Tile) including designer lighting in bathrooms and tons of natural light. Super peaceful and quiet mostly single family home neighborhood. Tree lined streets. Located only a few blocks from the world famous Griffith Park Observatory and hiking trails, The Greek Theatre, Little Dom’s, all the legendary bars and restaurants on Vermont and famous local coffee shops in Los Feliz, Silverlake, and Atwater. Echo Park and DTLA just a short 7-13 min drive depending on traffic. Hollywood is just 5 min away! Super close to everything. Trader Joe's, Gelson's, and Starbucks just a few blocks away!! Street parking only.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text message only please for ultra fast response)

It doesn’t get any more central! Coming in from SF, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, Boston, Austin, OC, SD, DC, Denver, or NYC and want to be super close to everything? This is your pathway!

- TOP OF THE LINE DESIGNER FINISHES
- RECESSED LIGHTING AND TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT
- BRAND NEW WASHER DRYER IN UNIT
- BRAND NEW WHISPER QUIET A/C and HEAT (STATE OF THE ART TECH)

Local Employers:

WeWork, SnapChat, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

Professionally managed by Drake Real Estate Group.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2005-talmadge-st-los-angeles-ca-90027-usa-unit-6/3300a65c-1950-4692-b428-d49ed08bfdad

(RLNE5846055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

