All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20047 Livorno Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20047 Livorno Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20047 Livorno Way

20047 W Livorno Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20047 W Livorno Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Invitation to Happiness!! Welcome to Tuscany!! Gated home provides beautiful community pool / spa/ BBQ area. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters /stainless steel appliances & refrigerator. Gleaming dark rich wood / tile flooring combo downstairs * Washer and Dryer * Sun drenched North/South facing FRONT unit *COZY family room *Plantation shutters and recessed lights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20047 Livorno Way have any available units?
20047 Livorno Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20047 Livorno Way have?
Some of 20047 Livorno Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20047 Livorno Way currently offering any rent specials?
20047 Livorno Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20047 Livorno Way pet-friendly?
No, 20047 Livorno Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20047 Livorno Way offer parking?
No, 20047 Livorno Way does not offer parking.
Does 20047 Livorno Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20047 Livorno Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20047 Livorno Way have a pool?
Yes, 20047 Livorno Way has a pool.
Does 20047 Livorno Way have accessible units?
No, 20047 Livorno Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20047 Livorno Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20047 Livorno Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College