20047 Livorno Way

20047 W Livorno Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326 Porter Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Invitation to Happiness!! Welcome to Tuscany!! Gated home provides beautiful community pool / spa/ BBQ area. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters /stainless steel appliances & refrigerator. Gleaming dark rich wood / tile flooring combo downstairs * Washer and Dryer * Sun drenched North/South facing FRONT unit *COZY family room *Plantation shutters and recessed lights.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
