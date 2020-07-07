Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20036 Strathern St.
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM
20036 Strathern St.
20036 Strathern Street
No Longer Available
Location
20036 Strathern Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautiful Three Bedroom Sanctuary! - Beautiful three bedroom home with two full baths, and a private backyard spa! Over 1600 sqft of space waiting for you to call home!
(RLNE5410054)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20036 Strathern St. have any available units?
20036 Strathern St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 20036 Strathern St. currently offering any rent specials?
20036 Strathern St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20036 Strathern St. pet-friendly?
No, 20036 Strathern St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 20036 Strathern St. offer parking?
No, 20036 Strathern St. does not offer parking.
Does 20036 Strathern St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20036 Strathern St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20036 Strathern St. have a pool?
No, 20036 Strathern St. does not have a pool.
Does 20036 Strathern St. have accessible units?
No, 20036 Strathern St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20036 Strathern St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20036 Strathern St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20036 Strathern St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20036 Strathern St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
