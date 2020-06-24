Rent Calculator
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM
1 of 1
20006 Roscoe Blvd
20006 Roscoe Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20006 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming property in a quiet neighborhood!
(RLNE5337806)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20006 Roscoe Blvd have any available units?
20006 Roscoe Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 20006 Roscoe Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
20006 Roscoe Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20006 Roscoe Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 20006 Roscoe Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 20006 Roscoe Blvd offer parking?
No, 20006 Roscoe Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 20006 Roscoe Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20006 Roscoe Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20006 Roscoe Blvd have a pool?
No, 20006 Roscoe Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 20006 Roscoe Blvd have accessible units?
No, 20006 Roscoe Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 20006 Roscoe Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 20006 Roscoe Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20006 Roscoe Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 20006 Roscoe Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
