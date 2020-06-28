Rent Calculator
20005 Livorno Way
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM
20005 Livorno Way
20005 Livorno Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
20005 Livorno Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Complete Remodel all brand new bathrooms, Kitchen, Flooring new paint,
Too much to list here,
Must see to appreciate!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20005 Livorno Way have any available units?
20005 Livorno Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 20005 Livorno Way currently offering any rent specials?
20005 Livorno Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20005 Livorno Way pet-friendly?
No, 20005 Livorno Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 20005 Livorno Way offer parking?
No, 20005 Livorno Way does not offer parking.
Does 20005 Livorno Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20005 Livorno Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20005 Livorno Way have a pool?
No, 20005 Livorno Way does not have a pool.
Does 20005 Livorno Way have accessible units?
No, 20005 Livorno Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20005 Livorno Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20005 Livorno Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20005 Livorno Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 20005 Livorno Way does not have units with air conditioning.
