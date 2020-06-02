Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
200 S ARDEN
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
200 S ARDEN
200 South Arden Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
200 South Arden Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 S ARDEN have any available units?
200 S ARDEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 200 S ARDEN currently offering any rent specials?
200 S ARDEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 S ARDEN pet-friendly?
No, 200 S ARDEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 200 S ARDEN offer parking?
No, 200 S ARDEN does not offer parking.
Does 200 S ARDEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 S ARDEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 S ARDEN have a pool?
No, 200 S ARDEN does not have a pool.
Does 200 S ARDEN have accessible units?
No, 200 S ARDEN does not have accessible units.
Does 200 S ARDEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 S ARDEN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 S ARDEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 S ARDEN does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
