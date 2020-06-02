All apartments in Los Angeles
200 S ARDEN

200 South Arden Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

200 South Arden Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 S ARDEN have any available units?
200 S ARDEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 200 S ARDEN currently offering any rent specials?
200 S ARDEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 S ARDEN pet-friendly?
No, 200 S ARDEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 200 S ARDEN offer parking?
No, 200 S ARDEN does not offer parking.
Does 200 S ARDEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 S ARDEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 S ARDEN have a pool?
No, 200 S ARDEN does not have a pool.
Does 200 S ARDEN have accessible units?
No, 200 S ARDEN does not have accessible units.
Does 200 S ARDEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 S ARDEN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 S ARDEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 S ARDEN does not have units with air conditioning.

