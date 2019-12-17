All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

200 Colden Ave

200 W Colden Ave · No Longer Available
Location

200 W Colden Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/19ffdb4054 ---- Spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath with New Carpet, freshly painted, new Quartz kitchen Counter-top. Laundry hook-up in unit. Water and trash is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Colden Ave have any available units?
200 Colden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 200 Colden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
200 Colden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Colden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 200 Colden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 200 Colden Ave offer parking?
No, 200 Colden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 200 Colden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Colden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Colden Ave have a pool?
No, 200 Colden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 200 Colden Ave have accessible units?
No, 200 Colden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Colden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Colden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Colden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Colden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

