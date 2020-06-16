All apartments in Los Angeles
20 ST VOYAGE

20 Voyage Street · No Longer Available
Location

20 Voyage Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 ST VOYAGE have any available units?
20 ST VOYAGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 20 ST VOYAGE currently offering any rent specials?
20 ST VOYAGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 ST VOYAGE pet-friendly?
No, 20 ST VOYAGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20 ST VOYAGE offer parking?
Yes, 20 ST VOYAGE offers parking.
Does 20 ST VOYAGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 ST VOYAGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 ST VOYAGE have a pool?
No, 20 ST VOYAGE does not have a pool.
Does 20 ST VOYAGE have accessible units?
No, 20 ST VOYAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 20 ST VOYAGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 ST VOYAGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 ST VOYAGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 ST VOYAGE does not have units with air conditioning.

