Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20 ST VOYAGE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20 ST VOYAGE
20 Voyage Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20 Voyage Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20 ST VOYAGE have any available units?
20 ST VOYAGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 20 ST VOYAGE currently offering any rent specials?
20 ST VOYAGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 ST VOYAGE pet-friendly?
No, 20 ST VOYAGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 20 ST VOYAGE offer parking?
Yes, 20 ST VOYAGE offers parking.
Does 20 ST VOYAGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 ST VOYAGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 ST VOYAGE have a pool?
No, 20 ST VOYAGE does not have a pool.
Does 20 ST VOYAGE have accessible units?
No, 20 ST VOYAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 20 ST VOYAGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 ST VOYAGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 ST VOYAGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 ST VOYAGE does not have units with air conditioning.
