2 Saint Andrews Place
Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:48 PM

2 Saint Andrews Place

2 North Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Location

2 North Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful newer Townhome - Furnished - in the heart of Hollywood. Open airy floorplan. 4 Bedroom (1 Bedroom on1st floor and 2 bedrooms on 3rd floor) 3 bath 1,691 Square Feet. Wood floors through out with tile in bathrooms. Stacked Washer Dryer provided in 3rd floor closet close to bedrooms. 2 Car Parking with unit. Within a five minute walk tenants will have access to Paramount Pictures, entertainment at Hollywood Forever and Hollywood Improv, Dining at Baroo, and public transportation. Dogs only 25lbs or less with $500 Pet Fee and Tenant Insurance Required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Saint Andrews Place have any available units?
2 Saint Andrews Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Saint Andrews Place have?
Some of 2 Saint Andrews Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Saint Andrews Place currently offering any rent specials?
2 Saint Andrews Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Saint Andrews Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Saint Andrews Place is pet friendly.
Does 2 Saint Andrews Place offer parking?
Yes, 2 Saint Andrews Place offers parking.
Does 2 Saint Andrews Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Saint Andrews Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Saint Andrews Place have a pool?
No, 2 Saint Andrews Place does not have a pool.
Does 2 Saint Andrews Place have accessible units?
No, 2 Saint Andrews Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Saint Andrews Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Saint Andrews Place does not have units with dishwashers.

