2 Saint Andrews Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful newer Townhome - Furnished - in the heart of Hollywood. Open airy floorplan. 4 Bedroom (1 Bedroom on1st floor and 2 bedrooms on 3rd floor) 3 bath 1,691 Square Feet. Wood floors through out with tile in bathrooms. Stacked Washer Dryer provided in 3rd floor closet close to bedrooms. 2 Car Parking with unit. Within a five minute walk tenants will have access to Paramount Pictures, entertainment at Hollywood Forever and Hollywood Improv, Dining at Baroo, and public transportation. Dogs only 25lbs or less with $500 Pet Fee and Tenant Insurance Required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.