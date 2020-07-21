Rent Calculator
19816 Crystal Ridge Lane
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 8
19816 Crystal Ridge Lane
No Longer Available
Location
19816 Crystal Ridge Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane have any available units?
19816 Crystal Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19816 Crystal Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19816 Crystal Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
