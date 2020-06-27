All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:09 AM

1979 STRADELLA Road

1979 Stradella Road · No Longer Available
Location

1979 Stradella Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
media room
sauna
Stunning Architectural Masterpiece in famous Bel Air area will empress most demanding clients. Enjoy 4 bedrooms / 7 bathrooms home with floor-to ceiling glass walls to indulge the views from canyons to the ocean. House built with industrial steel, striated concrete & organic woods to be surrounded in chick and comfort. California style of outdoor entertaining space provides the infinity pool, fire pit lounge and cocktail areas. Chief's Kitchen flows into Dining and family/TV areas. Romantic Master Suite overlooking to changing sunset into city lights. State-of-the-art theater, steam room, wine bar offers luxurious home entertaining. (furniture have been changed from one on the pictures)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1979 STRADELLA Road have any available units?
1979 STRADELLA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1979 STRADELLA Road have?
Some of 1979 STRADELLA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1979 STRADELLA Road currently offering any rent specials?
1979 STRADELLA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1979 STRADELLA Road pet-friendly?
No, 1979 STRADELLA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1979 STRADELLA Road offer parking?
Yes, 1979 STRADELLA Road offers parking.
Does 1979 STRADELLA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1979 STRADELLA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1979 STRADELLA Road have a pool?
Yes, 1979 STRADELLA Road has a pool.
Does 1979 STRADELLA Road have accessible units?
No, 1979 STRADELLA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1979 STRADELLA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1979 STRADELLA Road has units with dishwashers.

